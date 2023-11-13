RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Shares Down 1.2%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.39. 6,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIOCF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 6.16%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

