RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE RSF opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.
