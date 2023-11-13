RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE RSF opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

