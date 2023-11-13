RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RIV stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 194.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

