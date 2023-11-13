RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,722. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 379,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $814,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

