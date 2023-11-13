Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 20%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 6,980,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,299,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.68.
About Rockfire Resources
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.