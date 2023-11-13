Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Buys 59,685 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. 3,198,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.