Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $3.36

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.28. Sabre shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 164,737 shares changing hands.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Sabre by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 342.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

