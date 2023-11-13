Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.82 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Saitama has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $42.82 million and approximately $496,412.10 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,614.62 or 1.00032289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,313,365,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,313,365,228.82324 with 44,304,377,494.828156 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00097319 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $529,886.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

