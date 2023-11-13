Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $374,000 Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 109.8% in the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,250,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 654,424 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 77.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Constellium by 69.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.44. 179,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,340. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.