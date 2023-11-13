Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $549,000 Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Viasat by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. 466,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,746. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $262,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

