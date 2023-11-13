Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. 270,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

