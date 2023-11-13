Saltoro Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,850 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. SBA Communications makes up 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.17. 174,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

