SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Update

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Down 4.3 %

SNWV stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 502,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.05.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

