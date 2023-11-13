Savara’s (SVRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Savara Stock Performance

SVRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,253. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Savara by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

