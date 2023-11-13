Sayona Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sayona Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,746,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 53,405,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.1 days.

Sayona Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

Sayona Mining stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 87,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. Sayona Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Sayona Mining from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property the North American Lithium project comprises 19 contiguous claims covering an area of 582.31 and one mining lease covering approximately an area of 700 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

