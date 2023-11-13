Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.41. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

