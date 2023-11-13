Scott David Miller Purchases 3,000 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott David Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.61. 878,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,878. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.56. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

