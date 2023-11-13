SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.90 ($0.78). Approximately 1,001,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,312,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.77).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £696.51 million, a PE ratio of -3,195.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.03.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

