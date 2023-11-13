Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.39

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 51162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
Secom Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Secom Company Profile
SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Secom
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.