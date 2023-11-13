Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.39

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 51162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

