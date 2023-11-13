Secret Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $1,040.77 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00143192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039792 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002714 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00311918 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,539.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

