SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $5.85. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,576 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.