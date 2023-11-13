SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the October 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

SKLTY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. SEEK has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.