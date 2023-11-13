Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Trading Up 0.6%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Serco Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.