Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of SRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. 597,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,653. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.61.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

