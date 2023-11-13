Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Expands By 129.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Ascendant Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

OTCMKTS ASDRF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,272. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

