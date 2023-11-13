Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Decreases By 50.0%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASOMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 445 ($5.49) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.17) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.71.

ASOS Stock Performance

About ASOS

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124. ASOS has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Further Reading

