Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Declines By 38.9%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.7 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

BJCHF remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

About Beijing Capital International Airport

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.