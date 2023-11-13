Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increases By 117.5%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the October 15th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 524,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.22. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTTX

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.