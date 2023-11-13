Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Expands By 50.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

BLSFY stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $73.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

