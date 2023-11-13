Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Decreases By 55.4%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,126.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on CFBK

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.16. 2,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.