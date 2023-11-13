Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Expands By 119.9%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the October 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 42,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,431. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
