Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Rises By 30.1%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 11.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DURECT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. StockNews.com cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DURECT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX remained flat at $0.53 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,758. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.