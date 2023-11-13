Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 116.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the October 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,546,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 486,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

EIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 336,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,965. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.