Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Declines By 50.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the October 15th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $30.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 289.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 160,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 119,369 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

