Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Grows By 125.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Stock Performance
GMER stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 352,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.02. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.05.
About Good Gaming
