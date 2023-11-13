Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Grows By 125.0%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

GMER stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 352,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.02. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.05.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

