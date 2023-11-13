Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Grows By 30.3%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 592,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,155. Graco has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 251.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $116,116,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

