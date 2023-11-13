Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Drops By 60.7%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOSSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.