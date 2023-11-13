Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Drops By 20.6%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
PIE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.30. 10,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $20.62.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.