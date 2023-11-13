Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Drops By 20.6%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PIE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.30. 10,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 796.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 103,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,513,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.