Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Drops By 50.7%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %

VGM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 196,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,052,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,461,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 331,592 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,338,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

