Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Drops By 50.7%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %
VGM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.92. 196,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
