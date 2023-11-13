Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Expands By 113.3%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the October 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LDEM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $42.58. 970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

