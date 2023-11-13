Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Grows By 124.8%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the October 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $16.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kansai Paint has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSANF. Nomura cut Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

