Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rises By 123.7%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the October 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.4 %
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
