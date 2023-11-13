Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declines By 66.7%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MFM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,322. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
