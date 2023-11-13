Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declines By 66.7%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,322. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.