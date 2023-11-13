Short Interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Drops By 23.5%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 512,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NR

Newpark Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. 588,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Claudia Michel Meer purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.