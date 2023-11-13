Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 20.9%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

PBHC traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. 1,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

