Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 20.9%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance
PBHC traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. 1,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.09.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
