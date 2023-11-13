Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Decreases By 22.1%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 496,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $182.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.01. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.