Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Decreases By 23.1%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. 4,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,746. The stock has a market cap of $311.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

