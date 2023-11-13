Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Declines By 24.4%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBNNF remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Monday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
