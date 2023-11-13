Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Declines By 24.4%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBNNF remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Monday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products.

