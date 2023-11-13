Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Decreases By 20.1%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PHM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $82.04. 1,935,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,032. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.