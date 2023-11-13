Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Drops By 25.0%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

Seaboard Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seaboard by 28.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,499.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,816.59. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,402.38 and a 12 month high of $4,090.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.