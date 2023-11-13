Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Drops By 25.0%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard
Seaboard Stock Performance
Shares of SEB traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,499.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,816.59. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,402.38 and a 12 month high of $4,090.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.48.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.71%.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.